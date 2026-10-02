L’Étape Mysuru cycling race on Oct 4 Cops announced traffic diversion

Mysuru The prestigious L’Étape Mysuru-2026 cycling event, inspired by the famous cycling series in France and organised in its Indian format, will be held in Mysuru on October 4 from 6 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Around 1,500 cyclists are expected to participate in the event, which will begin from Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Mysuru. Race Route The cyclists will pass through Mysuru Palace, D.D. Urs Road, Ramaswamy Circle, 100 Feet Road, Gun House Circle, Nanjangud Road, Rajahamsa Junction, Lorry Terminal, Chamappaji Road, CAR Junction and Thavarakatte before proceeding towards Chamundi Hill. From Chamundi Hill, the route will pass through Uttanahalli and Hosa Hundi, joining the Ring Road and reaching T. Narasipura Junction. The cyclists will then proceed through T. Narasipura, Suttur, Varuna and Hoshalli. On the return journey, the cyclists will pass through Doctors’ Community Hall, Lalith Mahal Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, MRC Signal and Karanji Lake Bund Road, before the race concludes on M.K. Irani Road. The police department has appealed to the public to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible during the race. Motorists and commuters have also been requested to follow the instructions issued by traffic police and comply with the traffic diversion boards and signs displayed along the route. For more information, the public may contact Bhaskar Nayak, Assistant Director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, on 9902588176, or Lokesh, event coordinator, on 9986973280, according to a release issued by Bhaskar Nayak.