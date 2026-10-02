Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals remain timeless, says DC

CH NEWS SHIVAMOGGA Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti said Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts extended beyond the freedom struggle, with values such as truth, non-violence, simplicity, self-reliance, equality and Sarvodaya continuing to hold relevance. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme marking Gandhi’s 157th birth anniversary, organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of Information and Public Relations at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Shivamogga. Kavalikatti said Gandhi’s principle of non-violence advocated resolving personal and social conflicts through dialogue, tolerance and peaceful means instead of hatred and violence. His concepts of Gram Swaraj and self-reliance highlighted rural development, local production, small-scale industries and local governance. He said Gandhi’s philosophy of simple living and restrained consumption remained significant at a time of rapid technological and economic advancement. His emphasis on social harmony and equality also offered lessons in overcoming barriers of caste and religion. The Deputy Commissioner said Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, simplicity and Sarvodaya could serve as guiding values for preserving human dignity and social harmony in contemporary society. Recalling former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Kavalikatti said he was known for simplicity, honesty and dedication to duty. Shastri gave importance to food security and agricultural development while underlining the contribution of soldiers and farmers. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand said Gandhi’s concept of Gram Swaraj envisaged villages that were self-reliant, self-governing and based on equality. Gandhi believed India’s real development was possible only through the development of its villages, he added. District Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil also spoke at the programme. Senior litterateur and retired principal Dr H.T. Krishnamurthy delivered the keynote address. Additional Deputy Commissioner V. Abhishek, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Chandrappa Gundapalli, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Manjunathaswamy, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations R. Maruti, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Umesh Haladi, Raghunath of the Labour Department and others were present.