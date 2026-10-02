Nittur school begins 125th anniversary celebrations

CH NEWS UDUPI Slug: 125th anniversary celebrations Nittur Aided Higher Primary School at Thangadagadi began its 125th anniversary celebrations on Friday with a voluntary service programme organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti. Following a prayer ceremony, volunteers removed old roof tiles from the school building and shifted them carefully to a designated location. A large number of former students participated in the initiative, marking the beginning of year-long celebrations planned to commemorate the institution’s long educational journey. Sadananda Nayak, General Secretary of the School Building Construction Committee, said former students, the School Development Committee and well-wishers had decided to celebrate the 125th anniversary on a grand scale. He said plans were being considered to renovate the school building, which is currently in a dilapidated condition. The proposed development works also include construction of modern toilet facilities and measures to improve the quality of education. Plans are also being considered to appoint honorary teachers and create a separate fund to meet their salaries. A proposal to establish a separate English-medium school behind the existing building is also under consideration for the future. Headmaster Santosh Cornelio said the school was established by their predecessors in 1901 and had now entered its 125th year. He said the anniversary celebrations provided an opportunity to remember the elders and others who had contributed to the institution’s growth and development over the decades. Cornelio highlighted the contribution of the Old Students’ Association, which has completed 60 years, to the development of the school. He said the decision to organise the 125th anniversary celebrations was taken with the support and cooperation of former students, the School Development Committee and well-wishers. He said the celebrations were launched on Gandhi Jayanti, which also coincides with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. As part of the inaugural programme, the voluntary service drive was organised to remove the old roof tiles and shift them systematically to a designated location. Cornelio expressed appreciation for the continued support extended by former students and well-wishers towards preserving and promoting Kannada-medium education. He said more than 200 students are currently pursuing their education in Kannada at the school. Members of the school management, including Denis Cornelio, Association President Ramesh S. Barithaya, Trust President U.J. Mohammed Hanif, Special Committee General Secretary Ammunje Sadananda Nayak, committee office-bearers, teachers and members of the Old Students’ Association attended the programme.