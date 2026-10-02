Entry Restricted to Mysore Palace during Dasara-2026

Mysuru Public and tourist entry to the Mysuru Palace will be temporarily restricted on specified dates in connection with the various religious rituals to be performed by the Mysuru royal family as part of the Dasara-2026 celebrations. As part of the assembly of the Ratna Simhasana (jewel-studded throne), entry to the Palace will be restricted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 5. In view of the coronation ceremony of the royal family member and religious rituals associated with the private Durbar, Palace entry will be restricted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 11. As the Mahanavami and Ayudha Puja will be performed at the Kalyana Mantapa on October 20, entry to the Palace will be completely restricted for the entire day. On October 21, in connection with the Vijayadashami celebrations, there will be no general public entry to the Palace throughout the day. Entry will be permitted only to those holding Dasara passes and Jamboo Savari tickets. Further, in view of the dismantling of the Ratna Simhasana and its shifting to the security room, Palace entry will be restricted from 10 a.m. to noon on November 19, according to executive officer of the Mysuru Palace Board announced these restrictions in an official release.