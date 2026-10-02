Dilapidated road to Galikere leaves tourists, devotees struggling

CH NEWS CHIKKAMAGALUR The Chandradrona mountain range, covered in lush greenery, continues to attract tourists, particularly those visiting Mullaiyanagiri and Bababudangiri. Galikere, located around three kilometres from the Sriguru Dattatreya Bababudan Swami Dargah and Manikyadhara Falls, is also a popular stop for visitors who come to enjoy the scenic beauty of the region. Recent rains have further enhanced the greenery across the mountain range, creating a pleasant atmosphere and drawing more tourists. However, the poor condition of the road leading to Galikere has emerged as a major concern. The Galikere Kencharayaswamy temple, situated on the banks of the lake, is an important place of worship for devotees from different parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states. Kannadigas living in Ooty also reportedly visit the temple every year and offer prayers. It is customary for devotees to prepare food at the site, offer it to the deity and then partake of it. A shed has been constructed to facilitate cooking. However, devotees are currently forced to park their vehicles nearly a kilometre away and walk to the temple. While the walk may be enjoyable for tourists in the cool weather, it is a major inconvenience for devotees carrying provisions, cooking materials and gas cylinders. The road has deteriorated further following recent heavy rains and is now difficult, if not impossible, for vehicles to negotiate. Visitors said vehicles are being parked at a particular spot, while drivers face difficulties even while turning around on the narrow stretch. They expressed concern that a minor driving error could result in a vehicle falling into the steep valley. Devotees and tourists have therefore urged the authorities to repair the road at the earliest and ensure safe access to the temple and lake. The surroundings have also come under criticism over poor cleanliness. Devotees alleged that plastic plates, glasses and liquor bottles are being discarded around the temple, creating an unhygienic environment. Old clothes dumped on the wire fencing around the lake have also affected the appearance of the area.