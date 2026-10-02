Belthangady Diocese Vicar General Dr Mani Veluttedathu Parambil passes away

CH NEWS MANGALURU Rev. Fr Dr Mani Veluttedathu Parambil (64), Vicar General of the Diocese of Belthangady and a resident of Nelyadka near Udane, passed away following a brief illness. Dr Mani had rendered dedicated service as a priest, educator and administrator, shouldering several responsibilities within the religious congregation and the diocese. The Diocese of Belthangady, clergy and devotees expressed deep condolences over his demise and prayed for the repose of his soul. Dr Mani completed his primary education at Nelyadka Government Primary School and secondary education at St Anthony’s High School, Udane. He subsequently underwent religious training at St Joseph’s Minor Seminary, Thalassery, and St Thomas Apostolic Seminary, Vadavathoor, Kottayam. He pursued higher education at Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, and the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome. He obtained his doctorate from Rome in 2006. During his priestly ministry, Dr Mani served at several religious centres, including Bedur, Chempanoda, Mudur, Bangadi, Dharmasthala, Belthangady, Siddapura in Kodagu, Jadkal and Kankanady. He also played an important role in the development of the religious congregation and served devotees while handling various responsibilities within the diocese. His contribution to education and pastoral activities was also widely recognised by members of the diocese. His colleagues and devotees recalled his service and commitment to the responsibilities entrusted to him. The public memorial service and first phase of prayers were held at St Alphonsa Foreign Church, Kankanady, on Friday from 3 pm to 4 pm. The public last rites and second phase of prayers will be held at St Lawrence Cathedral Church from 5.30 pm on Friday to 8 am on October 3. A public funeral has been arranged on October 3 from 9 am to 10 am at the residence of Dr Mani’s brother, Baby Veluttedathuparambil, at Injira near Udane. A public memorial service will subsequently be held at St Thomas Foreign Church, Udane, from 10 am to 2 pm. The Holy Eucharist and funeral rites will be held at Udane Church at 2 pm on October 3, according to Fr Lawrence Poonolil, Chancellor of the Diocese of Belthangady. The clergy of the Belthangady Diocese, devotees and dignitaries from various fields expressed their condolences on the passing of Rev. Dr Mani Veluttedathuparambil and offered prayers for his eternal repose.