Minister Yathindra invites Mysuru royal family to Dasara

Mysuru Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday formally invited Pramoda Devi and members of the Mysuru royal family to participate in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The minister visited the Mysuru Palace and personally handed over the invitation to the royal family, inviting them to take part in the Dasara festivities. Speaking later, the minister said that, as the District In-charge Minister, he had officially extended the Dasara invitation to the royal family, as is customary every year. The royal family had assured the government of its full cooperation in conducting the Dasara celebrations. It has also offered an important suggestion regarding the tieing of the Ambari ceremony. Recalling that the ceremony had been delayed last year due to heavy crowds, they suggested that the number of people allowed at the venue where the ambari is tied to the elephant be restricted this year to ensure that the process is carried out smoothly and without delay. Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency MLA K. Srivatsa, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikant Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Yukesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Aishwarya R. and Mysuru City Corporation Executive Engineer Sindhu, among other officials, were present.