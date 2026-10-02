‘Beautifying IIMB Metro route ahead of launch’

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a major infrastructure push ahead of the upcoming Pink Line Metro inauguration, the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC), in collaboration with BESCOM, the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIMB), and civic collective 'The Ugly Indians', launched a massive cleanup and wall beautification drive along Bannerghatta Main Road in Bilekahalli. Spearheaded by BSCC Commissioner K. N. Ramesh under the 'Just Clean Bengaluru' campaign, the initiative targets enhanced last-mile connectivity and pedestrian safety around metro stations. A major milestone of the operation involved clearing a notorious garbage black spot and removing a decade-old wall near the Savadatti Yellamma Temple access road. The obstruction had completely blocked the local footpath, forcing pedestrians onto the busy main road and creating severe safety hazards. Corporation engineering teams demolished the structure, reopening the walkway for seamless pedestrian movement and transforming the surrounding 500-meter compound wall with fresh coats of paint and civic awareness murals. Achieving a permanent solution required close coordination among municipal, utility, and academic stakeholders. BESCOM relocated an obstructive Ring Main Unit (RMU) transformer, replacing it with an elevated pole unit to clear vital walkway space. Simultaneously, IIMB partnered with the city corporation to install decorative flower pots along the corridor and agreed to maintain adequate street lighting to guarantee secure commutes for passengers during early morning and late-night travel hours. Following the clearance operation, Commissioner Ramesh inspected the IIMB campus perimeter and adjacent arterial roads behind Vijaya Bank Layout. He directed municipal engineers to fast-track crucial upgrades, including footpath restorations, stormwater drain repairs, sewerage line maintenance, and road widening projects along the key feeder routes connecting to the upcoming metro station. Senior officials—including Joint Commissioner Dr. N. N. Madhu, Chief Engineer Mr. Basavaraj Kabade, IIMB Director Dr. Harish Kumar, and GBA Ambassador Mr. Arun Pai—joined municipal staff, local residents, and volunteers from 'The Ugly Indians' to oversee the successful execution of the community project.