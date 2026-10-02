BNCC organizes health camp for Pourakarmikas

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the welfare of frontline municipal sanitation workers, the Bengaluru North City Corporation organized a comprehensive health check-up camp on Friday for 100 Pourakarmikas drawn from the Byatarayanapura and Yelahanka divisions. Hosted at Manipal Hospital in Yelahanka, the targeted medical initiative aimed to screen municipal workers for occupational health risks and ensure timely clinical interventions. The welfare drive brought together corporate medical expertise and municipal administration, with 50 Pourakarmikas from Byatarayanapura and another 50 from Yelahanka undergoing thorough diagnostic evaluations. The screenings were conducted under the clinical leadership of Manipal Hospital Cluster Director Arun and specialized medical teams, focusing on vital health metrics essential for outdoor sanitation personnel. Hospital authorities confirmed that individual medical histories and screening results are being carefully reviewed to determine whether specialized follow-up care, prescription medications, or advanced hospital interventions are required for any worker. Highlighting the municipal administration's dedication to workforce health, Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar addressed the gathering and detailed financial support mechanisms for workers needing ongoing medical treatment. He announced that based on diagnoses emerging from the camp, necessary financial assistance will be directly extended to eligible Pourakarmikas through the dedicated Pourakarmika Welfare Fund, shielding vulnerable families from sudden healthcare burdens. Commissioner Sunil Kumar formally expressed gratitude on behalf of the Corporation to the management and medical staff of Manipal Hospital for partnering in the community outreach initiative. The inauguration and proceedings were attended by senior municipal leadership, including Additional Commissioner (Revenue In-charge) and Joint Commissioner Pallavi, Deputy General Manager Rashmi, alongside various Corporation officials, health inspectors, and administrative staff who assisted in coordinating logistics for the participating workers.