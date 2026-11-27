JERUSALEM: Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas is expected to publicly identify Hamas as a terrorist organisation during a television interview scheduled for Saturday evening. The announcement could remove a major obstacle to his party joining a proposed coalition government led by Gadi Eisenkot.

According to Israeli media reports, Abbas will discuss the definition of Hamas in an interview with journalist Dana Weiss on Channel 12. Confirming the programme, Abbas said he would address the issue and urged media organisations to report his actual statements rather than comments attributed to him.

Abbas has previously condemned terrorism, including Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. However, he had avoided directly describing Hamas as a terrorist organisation, explaining that maintaining a channel of communication could help him influence developments and protect his family.

Eisenkot has made recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organisation a key condition for parties seeking to join his proposed coalition. A public declaration by Abbas could therefore improve Ra’am’s chances of participating in the government.