Protesters demand action against Bidar DHO over nurse transfer

CH NEWS, Bidar Members of the Rashtriya Ahind Sanghatane staged a protest outside the District Health and Family Welfare Department office on Monday, demanding action against the District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) and the transfer of a nurse working at the Janawada Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bidar taluk. The protesters accused the DHO of misusing his official authority by cancelling the transfer order issued against nurse Bhagyalakshmi. They raised slogans against the officer and submitted a memorandum addressed to the State Health and Family Welfare Minister through the Deputy Commissioner. According to the memorandum, complaints had been raised against Bhagyalakshmi over her alleged behaviour towards pregnant women visiting the health centre. The protesters claimed that she had failed to provide proper assistance to women experiencing labour pains, putting mothers and newborns at risk. The memorandum stated that complaints regarding the nurse's conduct had earlier been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and DHO. Following these complaints, the DHO had reportedly issued a transfer order. However, the order was cancelled a few days later. The organisation alleged that the decision to withdraw the transfer order reflected the misuse of official powers and demanded an inquiry into the DHO's actions. The protesters called for Bhagyalakshmi's immediate transfer and appropriate disciplinary action against the DHO. They also urged the authorities to ensure proper healthcare services for pregnant women and children at the Janawada PHC. Those who participated in the protest included Rashtriya Ahind Sanghatane District President Ghalappa Bemalkheda, former Taluk Panchayat member Ravindra Bhange, BVS District President Pradeep Natekar, Lakshman S. Devaka, Somashekhar Karakanalli, Anthony S. Doddi, Sachin Metre and Ravi Sharma, among others. The allegations against the nurse and the DHO have not been independently established. An official response from the concerned department was not included in the report.