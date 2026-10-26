Protest in Delhi against vote theft

CH NEWS SHIVAMOGGA A massive protest rally has been organized for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi as a continuation of the ongoing struggle against vote theft, stated AICC Observer Deepti Mary Varghese. She added that this initiative is for everyone who believes in democracy and constitutional values. Speaking at a press conference on Monday at the District Congress office, she stated, the campaign, Save Your Vote, Save the Nation, has reached a critical juncture. This struggle originated following the theft of votes in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency of Bengaluru. Similar schemes orchestrated by the BJP are now coming to light in various parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar. Under the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the names of crores of genuine voters are being deleted from the electoral rolls. She expressed strong indignation, asserting that the Congress will not tolerate any attempt to strip eligible voters of their rights merely to win elections. Beyond securing the nation's independence, it is our responsibility to ensure that the values of equality, secularism, and democracy reach every citizen. However, we are deeply concerned that these foundational ideals are being undermined. Furthermore, the misuse of 'Form 6' is a serious issue, and we will incorporate this into our ongoing struggle, he added. The Election Commission has colluded with the BJP's conspiracy. The decisions made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are one-sided and highly suspicious. Our agitation will continue until he resigns. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets to organise this movement, and we intend to extend this campaign to the ward, block, and Gram Panchayat levels as well, she said. Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that, the quality of the shoes distributed to school children in the state is good. No complaints have been received regarding this; reports that appeared in one or two media outlets are simply untrue. He added that if any instances of poor quality are discovered, the items will be replaced. He remarked that the BJP is creating confusion without any valid reason and should stop doing so. He noted that they react with intense agitation the moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name is mentioned, and questioned whether one is forbidden from speaking the truth. Former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar; Corporation/Board Chairpersons Chetan Gowda, Madhusudhan, G Pallavi, and CS Chandrabhupal, District Congress President HC Yogish and others were present.