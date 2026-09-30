Progressive groups protest remarks made by Pratap Simha

CH NEWS, HUNSUR Progressive organizations staged a protest at Samvidhana Circle in Hunsur, condemning remarks made by former MP Pratap Simha about the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS) and the ‘Neeli Saalu’ movement. Activists from the DSS, CPI(M), Farmers' Association and other progressive groups gathered at the circle and raised slogans against those they accused of disturbing peace and harmony through communal tensions. The protesters demanded the externment of Pratap Simha, alleging that his remarks were aimed at inflaming religious sentiments and creating communal unrest in the state and district. Senior DSS activist Harihara Ananda Swamy said, according to the protesters, communal forces were attempting to create unrest for political purposes. He condemned efforts to create communal tension in a region associated with figures such as Kuvempu and Basavanna. CPI(M) district committee member Vijayakumar called for unity among the Dalit, Left and farmers' movements. He said the ‘Blue, Red and Green’ forces should come together to counter such incidents and build an alternative force. He also said similar struggles were taking place across the country. Farmers' Association district president Hosuru Kumar criticized the remarks, saying it was unfortunate that a former MP was allegedly attempting to create communal tension in the district. Several DSS leaders and activists, including Varadaraju Tattekere, Nagaraju, Ramakrishna Attikuppe, J. Mahadevu and Raja Chikkahunsuru, attended the protest. CPI(M) leaders Basavaraju Kalkunike and Ningaraj Malladi, Peace Committee member Azizulla, Mudassir of the Solidarity Youth Movement and other activists were also present.