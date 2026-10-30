Pink auto scheme faces shortage of applicants in Hubballi

NEWS, Hubballi The ambitious Pink Auto scheme launched by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to empower women and improve passenger safety is facing a shortage of applicants, raising concerns over the utilisation of its allocated ₹4 crore grant. Under the scheme, the Corporation plans to distribute free pink auto-rickshaws to women, with the target of providing one auto to each of the 82 wards in the twin cities. The initiative aims to create self-employment opportunities for women while providing safer transport facilities for female students, elderly women and other passengers. Despite the allocation of funds and approval of the scheme at the Corporation's general body meeting, an inadequate response from eligible women has affected its implementation. The shortage of beneficiaries has also raised concerns about the possibility of the allocated funds remaining unused. In an effort to revive the initiative, the North Karnataka Auto Drivers and Owners Association has identified six women auto drivers interested in benefiting from the scheme. The association is helping them complete the application process and obtain the necessary documents, including valid driving licences. Association president Shekarayya Mathapati said around 17,000 auto-rickshaws operate in Hubballi. He said the association was identifying interested women and helping them secure driving licences. The six applicants are currently earning their livelihood by driving rented autos. Mayor Durgamma Bijawada said the scheme was introduced to promote women's economic independence. She clarified that the vehicles would be provided free of cost and beneficiaries must personally drive them. They cannot hand over the vehicles to others. She added that the documents of the six applicants had been directed to the respective zonal offices for verification. Distribution would take place after confirming their eligibility. Further action would be taken after the Model Code of Conduct for the Council elections is over. Manjula Kallolli, one of the applicants, said she had been driving rented autos for two years but could not afford to purchase one. She expressed hope that the scheme would help women like her become financially independent.