Parliament’s winter session may see quota push

NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament is likely to begin in the first week of December, with the government prioritising a constitution amendment bill linking women’s reservation to delimitation. The legislation seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 seats to a maximum of 850, paving the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies before the 2029 general elections.

The bill faces a significant numbers challenge. A Constitution amendment requires support from two-thirds of members present and voting. In the 543-member House, the threshold is 361 votes. The ruling National Democratic Alliance has 320 MPs and needs opposition support. Three vacancies have reduced the Lok Sabha’s current strength to 540.

The political atmosphere could complicate proceedings. Opposition parties have intensified protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Their campaign could spill into Parliament, raising the possibility of disruptions. A senior government functionary expressed confidence that it could pass by 15 to 18 votes.

The government is reportedly considering increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across states, addressing concerns that delimitation could disadvantage southern states.

The bill failed to secure the required numbers during a special sitting on April 17, making the winter session a crucial test for the ruling alliance.