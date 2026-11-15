Om Birla to inaugurate Women Legislators’ Conference

BENGALURU: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 17 and 18, 2026.

The conference will focus on the theme, ‘Strong Foundations, Stronger Voices: Inclusive Cyberspace and Mentorship Pathways for New Women Legislators’.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil and CWP India Region Chairperson Daggubati Purandeswari will also participate.

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed will deliver the welcome address, while Deputy Chairperson Dr. Umashree will propose the vote of thanks.

The conference will feature two plenary sessions. The first, on November 17, will discuss digital empowerment and online safety for women. The second, scheduled for November 18, will focus on strengthening legislative skills and mentorship for newly elected women representatives.

UN Women India will also organise a special programme on menopause on November 17 to promote awareness about women’s health and well-being.

The conference will conclude on November 18 with a valedictory address by Karnataka Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav.

Women legislators from Parliament and State and Union Territory legislatures are expected to participate. The event aims to strengthen women’s leadership, encourage digital inclusion and improve their participation in democratic institutions.