Officials inspect ward one works in Shettihalli

BENGALURU Bengaluru North City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) Mona Roat inspected ongoing works under the ‘Ward One’ campaign in Shettihalli Ward of Dasarahalli Division on Wednesday. The inspection was carried out following the directions of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and under the guidance of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. Beginning her visit at the Y-junction on Shettihalli Main Road, Mona Roat reviewed road development and cleanliness works. She directed officials to speed up pending projects and strengthen cleanliness activities. She also stressed the need to give priority to road and footpath development and take up additional civil works wherever necessary to improve public facilities. She also inspected three important junctions identified for improvement: the Jalahalli-Shettihalli Y-junction, Saptagiri Engineering College Junction and 8th Mile Junction on National Highway 48. During the inspection, she instructed officials from the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and other departments to coordinate closely and complete pending works without delay. The Ward One campaign aims to improve civic infrastructure and public facilities through better roads, footpaths, junction development and cleanliness activities across wards. Executive Engineer R. Gangadhara, Assistant Executive Engineers Narasimha Murthy and Shivashankar, Solid Waste Management official Lohith, and officials from BESCOM, BWSSB and the corporation were present during the inspection. Campaign Inspection • High-Level Inspection: Additional Commissioner Mona Roat reviewed Shettihalli Ward works. • Ministerial Direction: Inspection conducted under orders from Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. • Key Junction Focus: Major review carried out at three vital traffic intersections. • Inter-Departmental Synergy: BWSSB and BESCOM instructed to coordinate pending project completion.