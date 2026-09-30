NWKRTC conductors struggle with dynamic QR code issues

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has introduced Dynamic QR Code technology to promote cashless ticket payments and prevent digital fraud. However, conductors are facing difficulties due to heavy passenger rush and server problems. Passenger numbers have increased significantly after the state government introduced the Shakti scheme. With buses often crowded, conductors already face pressure while moving through buses and issuing tickets. Technical problems with digital payments have added to their difficulties. Earlier, regular PhonePe QR codes were displayed on buses. Some passengers allegedly misused the system by paying a lower amount or showing old payment screenshots. To prevent such fraud, NWKRTC introduced Dynamic QR Codes. Under the new system, the conductor enters the passenger's stage and ticket number into the Electronic Ticket Machine (ETM). A QR code showing the exact ticket amount appears on the machine. After the passenger scans it, the ticket is printed for the payment made. However, network problems in rural areas and on highways are affecting the system. In some cases, money is deducted from a passenger's bank account, while the ETM shows “Payment Failed”. This creates confusion, as passengers may not receive tickets despite the payment being deducted. Conductors then have to explain that the amount may be refunded. Conductors said the situation becomes more difficult during crowded journeys. They also expressed concern that delays in issuing tickets could lead to problems during ticket inspections. A regular passenger said money was deducted from the PhonePe account, but the conductor asked for cash after the ETM showed payment failure, creating confusion about the refund. The Dynamic QR Code system is intended to reduce fraud and solve the problem of change. However, conductors and passengers have called for stronger network connectivity and faster servers to ensure smooth operation. NWKRTC Chief Traffic Manager Vivekananda said the Dynamic QR Code system is a new project and steps will be taken to resolve the technical issues.