NTCA recommends Kaniyanapura forest, as elephant corridor

CH NEWS, Chamarajanagar The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has recommended declaring the Kaniyanapura forest, located near Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR), an elephant corridor, triggering mixed reactions among wildlife conservationists, farmers and local residents. In its recommendation to the Central Government, the NTCA has highlighted the need to protect elephant movement routes and prevent increasing human-elephant conflict. However, it has also stressed that declaring the area an elephant corridor should not adversely affect local farmers or their livelihoods. The authority has expressed concern over the growing number of luxury resorts, hotels and farmhouses around Bandipur Tiger Reserve. According to its report, electric fences and concrete compound walls constructed around private properties are obstructing the natural movement of elephants. The purchase of agricultural land by outsiders for commercial projects has also emerged as a major concern. The NTCA has warned that such developments could increase human-elephant conflict and lead to greater damage to agricultural crops. It has urged the Central and State governments to identify and declare ecologically sensitive areas around Bandipur, including Kaniyanapura, as elephant corridors. The authority has also recommended regulating the sale of agricultural land to outsiders and restricting commercial establishments such as luxury hotels, restaurants and farmhouses with bright lighting and high compound walls. It has further called for strict implementation of the 2012 government notification prohibiting the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural and commercial purposes in the Bandipur buffer zone. The recommendation comes after the Central Government declared the Segur Elephant Corridor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri region, connecting Mudumalai National Park with the Bandipur-Wayanad forest landscape. Wildlife conservationists have welcomed the proposal, stating that it would strengthen elephant habitat protection. However, farmers and local residents have expressed apprehension that the proposed restrictions could affect their freedom to sell land and limit opportunities for additional income through commercial development. They argue that resorts and farmhouses also generate employment and provide supplementary livelihoods to local communities. The NTCA's recommendation has therefore brought wildlife conservation and protection of local economic interests into focus.