MP praises Modi’s 25 years of public service

CH NEWS, UDUPI Politics is not a profession but a commitment to serving the nation, said MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 25 years in public service. He was speaking at a felicitation programme organised by the Gurme Foundation, led by Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, to honour Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers from the taluk. Highlighting the contribution of Anganwadi workers, Poojary said Karnataka had around 70,000 Anganwadi centres with approximately 1.30 lakh staff members. These workers care for nearly 32 lakh children, treating them with the affection and concern they would show their own children. Their contribution to society was commendable, he said. MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty said it was a matter of happiness that Karnataka had secured second place in the SIR process. He also said India's global image had changed significantly since 2021. Referring to the country's economic growth, Shetty said India, which had earlier ranked 13th in the global economy, had risen to fourth place. He appreciated the dedication and hard work of Anganwadi and ASHA workers and stressed the importance of recognising their services. Around 600 Anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHA workers from the taluk were felicitated at the programme in recognition of their contributions to public welfare. Leader Lalaji R. Mendon, former BJP district president Mattaru Ratnakar Hegde and BJP district president Naveen Shetty Kuthyar addressed the gathering. BJP Mahila Morcha state general secretary Shilpa G. Suvarna, former Zilla Panchayat member Geetanjali M. Suvarna, district secretary Srikanth Nayak, Mahila Morcha president Neeta Gururaj, Yuva Morcha president Sonu Pangala and Minority Morcha president Nazir Sheikh attended the event. Municipal president Mohini Shetty, vice-president Sarita Shivanand, Kaup Mandal BJP president Jitendra Shetty and Udyavar Mandal secretary Gopalakrishna Rao were also present.