Modi meets Revanth ahead of Khelo India Youth Games

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games 2026, which Telangana will host from December 11 to 22. Telangana ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Vakiti Srihari, along with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, accompanied the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy was in the capital to attend the unveiling of the logo and mascot for the sporting event.

Telangana will host the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time. The 12‑day competition is expected to bring together 6,000 athletes and 1,800 support staff. It will feature 27 competitive sports and one demonstration discipline.

Hyderabad will host 22 medal events at venues including the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium complex in Basheerbagh and the Gachibowli sports complex. Other competitions will take place across five cities. Khammam will host archery, Hanumakonda athletics, Karimnagar judo, Nizamabad table tennis and Mahabubnagar kabaddi.

Mandaviya said the Games would provide young athletes a platform to display their abilities and progress towards higher levels of competition. He expressed confidence in quality performances, with the Games coming after the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

The 2026 edition will introduce softball as a competitive discipline. Sailing will feature for the first time as a demonstration event.