MLA urges action on students’ hostel difficulties

CH NEWS, Mangaluru Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty has directed officials to address the difficulties faced by students travelling long distances from hostels to educational institutions and ensure that accommodation is provided closer to their colleges. He issued the direction while chairing the second quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting for Mangaluru taluk at the Taluk Panchayat hall on Wednesday. He instructed the Backward Classes Welfare and Social Welfare departments to consider the distance between hostels and educational institutions while allotting accommodation. Officials were told to coordinate and ensure that students can pursue their education without unnecessary travel-related difficulties. The MLA also called for coordinated efforts to prevent malaria and dengue in Mangaluru city. He directed officials to maintain vigilance in residential areas and places where migrant workers live, and implement appropriate preventive measures. Emphasising public health awareness, Shetty asked the AYUSH Department to create greater awareness about programmes such as Vayomitra, health camps and Ayurvidya. He said the benefits of these initiatives should reach more people through effective publicity and increased public participation. The MLA further instructed officials to ensure that tobacco products are not sold within 100 metres of schools. The concerned departments were asked to inspect areas around educational institutions and submit a report on compliance to protect students’ health. Addressing the stray dog menace, Shetty directed officials to take preventive measures against dog bites, particularly in residential areas and around schools. He stressed the need to control stray dog populations in accordance with prescribed rules and ensure public safety through coordinated action by the relevant departments. The meeting was attended by Taluk Panchayat Planning Officer Sukanya, Administrative Officer Shakuntala Shenai, Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Holla, officials from various departments and others. The review focused on improving public services, safeguarding student welfare and strengthening preventive healthcare measures across Mangaluru taluk.