BENGALURU: Yeshwanthpur police have registered a fresh First Information Report against Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna for allegedly disclosing the identity of a sexual assault survivor and intimidating her during a public event. The complaint was lodged by the same woman who had previously filed a rape and sexual assault case against the legislator at the Kaggalipura Police Station.

According to the woman’s latest statement, Munirathna targeted her while speaking at the inauguration of a local BJP party office in Yeshwanthpur and in remarks later aired on a television channel. During his public speech, the MLA allegedly shared personal details concerning her family background, making her identity easily recognizable to neighbors and the wider public.

In his remarks quoted in the complaint, Munirathna questioned the delay in her earlier case, asking why she filed a complaint 52 kilometers away five years after the alleged incident and why she visited locations such as a car, the Vidhana Soudha, a house, and a warehouse afterward. The complainant stated that these remarks were deliberately aimed at humiliating her, spreading malicious gossip in places she regularly visits, and pressuring her to stay silent.

She also informed investigators that she possesses video recordings of the legislator’s speech and will submit them as evidence. In her earlier case investigated by Kaggalipura police, a charge sheet has already been filed, and trial proceedings are currently underway before a special court in Bengaluru.

Acting on her complaint, Yeshwanthpur police booked Munirathna under Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which prohibits revealing the identity of sexual offense victims, along with Section 351(2) for criminal intimidation. Officers confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify the video clips and record witness statements.