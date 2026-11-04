MLA Mantar Gowda honoured by 62 organisations in Madikeri

CH NEWS, Madikeri Madikeri Dasara should grow into a grand people's festival with greater public participation and improved celebrations every year, said MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda. He announced that a public meeting would be convened to discuss amendments to the existing Dasara bylaws. He was speaking after receiving a civic felicitation organised by the Madikeri Dasara Dashamantapa Committee and 62 various organisations at Redbricks Hall. Dr. Gowda said preparations for Dasara should begin as early as April, considering the time and effort required by committees involved in constructing the mantapas. Along with the Karaga celebrations, the Shobhayatra remains a major attraction of Madikeri Dasara. He assured the Mantapa Committee that efforts would be made to provide maximum possible financial assistance. Referring to infrastructure development, he said a high-tech stage was being constructed at Gandhi Maidan and road works were also underway. An underground electricity network would be installed in the town in the near future. He appealed to residents to cooperate with these projects and offer suggestions for improving the town. Former Kannada Sahitya Parishat president T.P. Ramesh said Madikeri Dasara had a rich historical legacy and its bylaws needed revision after several decades. He urged the committee to prepare updated rules and ensure that a grant for Dasara was included in the preliminary government budget. Former Dasara Committee working president K.M.B. Ganesh recalled that successive governments had provided financial assistance, including Rs. 75 lakh in 2013-14 and Rs. 1 crore in 2014. He appreciated the MLA for supporting temples and said Rs. 2 crore had been provided this year. However, he expressed disappointment that the celebrations, despite a budget of Rs. 2 crore, had not met public expectations. Former Dashamantapa Committee president B.M. Rajesh also called for changes to the committee's rules and regulations. Former Dasara Committee president Prakash Acharya appreciated the MLA's efforts to promote the celebrations. Several representatives of organisations, temple officials and civic leaders attended the programme. Madikeri Urban Development Authority chairman and programme convenor Rajesh Yellappa welcomed the gathering, while Muneer Ahmed introduced the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.