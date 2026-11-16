The minister instructed officials to share comprehensive departmental data and ensure responsible fund utilisation and proper scheme implementation.

GADAG: District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi has directed officials to improve the implementation of government schemes and achieve departmental targets with greater commitment and responsibility.

He was speaking at a district-level review meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat office on Monday. The two-day meeting reviewed the progress of the Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Karnataka Seeds Corporation departments.

The Minister instructed officials to provide complete information about sanctioned posts, vacancies, staff strength, funds, scheme implementation and departmental achievements. He stressed that officials must understand their responsibilities and ensure the proper utilisation of government funds.

₹23.29 Crore for Agriculture

Officials informed the meeting that ₹23.29 crore had been allocated for agricultural schemes. The Minister directed them to achieve the prescribed targets and submit a detailed report on the availability and demand for seeds and fertilisers for the next agricultural season.

Drought Situation Reviewed

The district received 38 per cent less rainfall than the seasonal average. Against the planned sowing area of 7.19 lakh acres, crops had been sown on 7.01 lakh acres. Estimated drought-related losses stood at ₹262 crore.

The meeting discussed compensation for affected farmers, including the additional ₹3,500 per hectare beyond the ₹5,000 announced by the State Government. The Minister also sought a progress report on the Horticulture College at Dambal.

Officials Warned Over Poor Performance

The Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the Sericulture Department, where 41 of 49 sanctioned posts were vacant. He instructed Zilla Panchayat CEO Mukul Jain to issue a warning notice to the concerned officials.

In the Animal Husbandry Department, 278 of 384 posts were vacant. The Minister directed that a warning notice be issued to the Deputy Director for failing to provide adequate information.

Focus on Fisheries and Irrigation

Rayareddi directed officials to establish a fisheries farm at Hammigi Reservoir to improve employment opportunities for fishermen. He also instructed the Minor Irrigation Department to prepare a plan for constructing check dams to conserve rainwater and improve groundwater levels.

Reviewing the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project, officials reported that ₹419.26 crore had been spent out of the sanctioned ₹462.35 crore. The Minister sought details of the irrigation coverage and benefits to farmers.

Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sreedhara, CEO Mukul Jain, Superintendent of Police Mithun H.N., Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Durgesh K.R. and other departmental officials attended the meeting.