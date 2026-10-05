Messi Set For Argentina Farewell

Lionel Messi is set to take the field for Argentina for the final time when the world champions face Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The occasion will mark the end of one of the most remarkable international careers in football history. Messi first appeared for Argentina in August 2005 in a friendly against Hungary and went on to become the central figure of a golden era for La Albiceleste. His international journey includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles and the Finalissima. Messi also endured painful disappointments, including World Cup final defeat in 2014 and a Copa America final loss to Chile in 2016. Following the latter, he briefly announced his international retirement before reversing the decision. His return eventually produced some of the defining moments of his career. Argentina won the Copa America in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022 and then lifted the World Cup later that year, completing the major international honours missing from Messi’s illustrious career. Now, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing to close his Argentina chapter. Long-time teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are also part of the squad, while several members of the 2022 World Cup-winning team who have since left international football are expected to attend the farewell. Messi has already joined the national camp and trained ahead of the match. For Benin, the encounter offers a rare opportunity to share the field with one of football’s most celebrated figures. The farewell also represents a transition for Argentina, with Messi expected to pass responsibility to the next generation and leave behind a legacy that has transformed the national team’s recent history.