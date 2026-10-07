Messi bids farewell to Argentina after 21 years

BUENOS AIRES Soccer legend Lionel Messi closed the final chapter of his incredible 21-year international journey. Playing inside a packed Monumental stadium, the veteran captain delivered one last magical performance, scoring a goal and providing two assists to lead Argentina to a comfortable three-nil victory over Benin. More than eighty-five thousand adoring fans filled the venue to honor the national hero. Iconic landmarks across the capital glowed in bright sky blue and white, while celebratory fireworks lit up the evening sky. Before kickoff, visiting players and teammates offered warm tributes, reflecting the deep admiration the sports world holds for the iconic playmaker. The match remained scoreless through the first half before Messi took complete control of the pitch. He first set up longtime teammate Nicolas Otamendi for the opening strike. Shortly after, Messi delivered a precise pass to rising talent Nico Paz to double the lead. Fittingly, the 39-year-old superstar capped off his fairytale evening in the 71st minute by converting a penalty kick, securing his 126 international goal. When the final whistle blew, teammates and officials rushed to embrace the departing legend. Holding back tears, Messi addressed the emotional crowd. He expressed profound gratitude for wearing the national jersey for over two decades, admitting that stepping away from the squad will be deeply painful. His family watched proudly from the stands alongside former World Cup champions. Messi departs as his nation's most-capped player with 208 appearances and remains its all-time leading scorer. His storied career transformed years of intense pressure and heartbreak into unforgettable triumphs, including glorious World Cup and Copa America victories. On this unforgettable night, Argentina did not just celebrate a resounding friendly win; the entire nation came together to say a heartfelt thank you to its greatest sporting icon.