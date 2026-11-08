Mass murder probe intensifies under DCP

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Law enforcement agencies in Karnataka are intensifying their efforts to unravel a horrifying mass murder case that has shaken the community to its core. A 52-year-old cab driver named Indushekhar stands accused of wiping out seven members of a single family in a series of calculated attacks over a span of several weeks, triggered by an ongoing domestic dispute. Given the immense gravity of the situation, B.S. Nemagouda, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Bengaluru North Division, has taken personal command of the inquiry. Investigators reveal that the accused systematically lured his wife’s relatives to his Rajajinagar home one by one, brutally bludgeoning them with a heavy grinding stone before packing their remains into plastic bags for disposal across remote locations. Authorities transported the suspect from Salem, Tamil Nadu, back to Karnataka to execute a critical crime scene reconstruction (mahazar) near the picturesque foothills of Chamundi Hill. Police expect to map out the exact transportation route and pinpoint the precise drop zone where the bodies of victims Shivakumar and Divya were discarded. This breakthrough follows the recent recovery of other victims across state lines. Search teams located the heavily decomposed remains of the suspect's wife, Sunitha, and her mother, Rupavati, hidden deep within a dense forest along the Salem Ghats. Earlier operations successfully traced the body of a young boy, Puneeth, near the rugged terrain of Nandi Hills. To ensure a comprehensive pursuit of justice, leadership has deployed multiple specialized units operating under the direct supervision of three Assistant Commissioners of Police. As the investigation deepens, local authorities remain determined to piece together every chilling detail of a tragedy that has left families across the entire state in absolute disbelief.