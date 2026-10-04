Marc Marquez secures Japanese GP victory, cuts Martin's lead

MOTEGI

Ducati Lenovo Team star Marc Marquez produced a masterclass at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, securing a dominant race victory to complete a stellar weekend sweep and slash championship leader Jorge Martin's points advantage. After capturing maximum points across the weekend—bagging all 37 available points—Marquez vaulted to 331 championship points. He now sits a mere two points behind Martin with six rounds remaining in a fiercely contested MotoGP world title battle. Starting Sunday's main race from second on the grid behind pole-sitter Martin, Marquez stalked his rival for the opening 11 laps before executing a decisive overtake to seize the lead. Once out front, the Spanish veteran systematically controlled his pace and managed tire wear. "It was very important to be close to 37 points, and we achieved it, so very happy," Marquez reflected after securing his fourth career premier-class victory at Motegi. "The race was tough, especially when I was behind Jorge, but I knew that if I was able to lead the race, the pace was good. Jorge tried to attack, but then I increased the pace a bit more, and it was enough to do the last two laps more relaxed." Marquez ultimately crossed the finish line 1.363 seconds ahead of Martin, who settled for second place aboard his Aprilia Racing machine. Behind the leading duo, Aprilia enjoyed a strong double-bike showing as Marco Bezzecchi clinched the final step of the podium in third. Bezzecchi successfully fended off a relentless charge from compatriot Enea Bastianini, holding him off by just 0.078 seconds at the checkered flag. Further down the order, Trackhouse MotoGP Team riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura delivered impressive rides to finish fifth and sixth respectively. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pedro Acosta claimed seventh, followed by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in eighth, BK8 Gresini Racing's Fermin Aldeguer in ninth, and Honda HRC Castrol's Luca Marini rounding out the top ten. Meanwhile, home fans and local supporters cheered as Thai rider Somkiat Chantra (Honda HRC Castrol) finished 13th to secure a double-point finish, ahead of Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli, who grabbed the final championship points on offer. With the gap at the top narrowed to a razor-thin two points, the championship battle moves into its final stretch with high-stakes tension.