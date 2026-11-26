MANDYA: Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.R. Nandini has directed the Health, Education and Women and Child Development departments to work together to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage among eligible girls under the district’s vaccination campaign.

Chairing a review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat office, she instructed officials to verify vaccination records taluk-wise and prepare accurate lists of eligible beneficiaries. School nodal teachers were asked to identify girls who require vaccination and help them reach nearby health centres. Special awareness programmes should be conducted in areas with low vaccination rates.

Nandini also stressed the need for regular health screenings in schools and Anganwadis under the National Child Health Programme. She directed officials to identify birth defects, nutritional deficiencies, childhood illnesses and developmental delays at an early stage and ensure proper treatment and follow-up.

She called for awareness programmes in schools and colleges on nutritious food, personal hygiene, physical activity and the prevention of lifestyle-related diseases. Special attention should also be given to adolescent health, menstrual hygiene and counselling.

Officials were instructed to prepare special health screening schedules for residential schools under the Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare and Minority Welfare departments. Taluks with poor progress will be reviewed twice a week through video conferences.

15‑day deadline to cut infant deaths

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.R. Nandini has directed the Health Department to take urgent measures to reduce infant mortality and submit a comprehensive action plan within 15 days.

Chairing a district-level review meeting, she instructed officials to investigate every infant death and identify gaps in medical care, from pregnancy to delivery and newborn treatment.

She stressed the need to improve hospital infrastructure, purchase essential medical equipment, ensure adequate medicines and address staff shortages. Officials were also asked to strengthen emergency treatment and referral services between taluk hospitals and MIMS Hospital.

Nandini directed officials to form district and taluk-level task forces to monitor progress through weekly online meetings. She also stressed hospital cleanliness and proper availability of medical staff.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Bettaswamy, District Reproductive and Child Health Officer Ashalatha, MIMS specialists, Taluk Health Officers and other officials attended the meeting.