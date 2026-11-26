MAGADI: A special Old-Age Pension Adalat has been organised in Magadi taluk to help eligible senior citizens whose pension payments were stopped due to discrepancies in age records. Block Congress President K. Krishnamurthy said the initiative aims to ensure that eligible people aged 60 and above receive their benefits without difficulty.

Speaking after inaugurating a medical verification camp in front of the Taluk Office on Thursday, Krishnamurthy said the camp brings doctors and government officials together to help elderly people avoid repeated visits to hospitals and government offices.

He said the initiative aims to make pension services easier for beneficiaries and provide financial support for their daily needs, including medical expenses. He referred to pension amounts of ₹1,000 to ₹1,200.

The camp in Magadi covered six gram panchayats—Thagikuppe, Kalya, Kalari, Belagumba, Bachenahatti and Netenahalli—as well as Magadi town. Tahsildar, Taluk Panchayat, Women and Child Development and Health Department officials, along with doctors from Ramanagara, including radiology specialists, attended the camp. Village Accountants and Panchayat Development Officers also assisted with the verification process.

More than 500 beneficiaries received verification documents at the camp. A similar camp was held on November 25 at V.G. Doddi for residents of Hanchikuppe, Ajjanahalli and Madabalu gram panchayats under the leadership of J.P. Chandregowda. More than 500 beneficiaries received certificates there.

The organisers also arranged transport for beneficiaries, dropping them back at their homes after the verification process. Meals were provided to those attending the camps.

Further camps were scheduled for November 27 in the Kudur jurisdiction, November 28 in the Thippasandra jurisdiction and November 29 in the Agalakote Hand Post area to cover the remaining gram panchayats.

Tahsildar Ranjeet K.R., THO Naganath, Public Hospital Administrative Officer Farooq, CDPO B.R. Surendra, BMRDA President Prakash, Guarantee Implementation Committee President Belliyappa and several other local leaders and health officials attended the programme.