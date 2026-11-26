Inaugurating the programme, Prabhu said the Constitution reflects citizens’ aspirations, comparing it to family rules defining everyone’s roles and duties.

CHIKKABALLAPURA: The Constitution gives India its identity and serves as the guiding force of the nation, Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu said at the district-level Constitution Day celebrations held on Thursday.

The event was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Social Welfare Department at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Hall in the Zilla Panchayat office.

Inaugurating the programme, Prabhu said the Constitution reflects the aspirations of all citizens. He described everyone as children living under the protection of the Constitution and compared it to the rules followed in a family, which define the roles, responsibilities and duties of its members.

He recalled the important contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in framing the Constitution. He also explained that the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary function within the framework of the Constitution.

The Deputy Commissioner said the Constitution provides the foundation for national security, public administration and essential services such as education, healthcare and transport. He urged citizens to respect its ideals, saying that laws and constitutional values help maintain peace and security in society.

District and Sessions Judge T.P. Ramalingegowda said the Constitution contains several guidelines for the welfare of society. He stressed that legal services must reach every citizen’s doorstep. He added that the Legal Services Authority was working to make legal assistance accessible to the public.

He urged people to understand and remember the values of the Constitution. He said it was everyone’s responsibility to protect these values and pass them on to future generations.

He also advised students to practise the constitutional principles of equality, liberty and fraternity in their daily lives. Students were administered the Constitution Day pledge during the programme.

Those present included Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahoo, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Bhaskar and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Tejananda Reddy, along with other officials.