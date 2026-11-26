HAVERI: Sri Kanakadasa Jayantyotsava and the two-day Rathotsava were celebrated with religious fervour at Kaginele in Haveri district. Devotees participated in the celebrations and religious programmes.

The event began with tributes to Brahmaleena Jagadguru Sri Birendra Keshava Tarakanandapuri Mahaswamiji, followed by the ceremonial flag hoisting. Special worship and Rathotsava rituals were also performed.

Centre of devotion

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Basavaraja Sivannavar said Kaginele was an important centre of religious devotion and cultural heritage. He said the celebrations honoured Sri Kanakadasa’s ideals, philosophy and devotional legacy.

Devotees attend

District Shepherd Association President Nagaraja Anveri, Ashoka Banker, Rajendra Haverannavar, Siddanna Lingammanavar, Sadananda Gowda Patil and devotees attended.