GADAG: Mahatma Gandhi Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University celebrated National Constitution Day on Thursday, with speakers stressing the need for citizens to understand and uphold the values and ideals of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking as the chief guest, Prof. (Dr.) V. Vijayakumar, former Vice-Chancellor of the National Law Institute University, Bhopal, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Chennai, said citizens must understand the Constitution beyond simply reading it. He highlighted the importance of freedom, equality, rights and duties.

He said that although the Indian Constitution is among the world’s well-written constitutions, implementing its ideals remains a challenge. He also stressed the need to develop ‘Constitutional Intelligence’ alongside constitutional literacy. He urged educational institutions to promote awareness among students through activities such as Constitution Clubs.

The programme was presided over by University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Suresh V. Nadagowda, who said the Constitution reflects India’s land, water, culture and aspirations. He stressed that every citizen must understand and respect its values.

University Registrar Prof. Amaresh Yatagal welcomed the gathering and introduced the programme. Finance Officer Prashant J.C. read out the Preamble to the Constitution. Floral tributes were offered at the beginning of the event.

The programme was attended by M.B. Channappagoudar, Special Officer for Academic Activities; Dr. Santosh Kumar P.K., IQAC Coordinator; Dr. Sridhara Hadimani, Prakash Machenahalli, Dr. Chaitra, Ningappa Shivabasannavara and Abhishek H.E. Lecturers, students and university staff also took part in the celebration. Student Shravan Bevuda compered the programme.