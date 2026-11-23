BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the state’s first Luminescence Dating Laboratory at Vigyan Bhawan in Bhopal. Named after renowned archaeologist and historian Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar, the facility will help determine the age of archaeological materials dating back up to 10 lakh years.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Gallery and explored its exhibits. During the event, he released a coffee-table book titled Mahakal: The Master of Time. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology and Dhanush Quantum Private Limited.

Explaining the laboratory’s functioning, Yadav said it would use sunlight-based scientific techniques to estimate the age of archaeological materials that had not previously been exposed to light. He said the method would help researchers examine ancient materials with greater precision. According to the Chief Minister, the facility is the third of its kind in the country and marks an important development in advanced scientific testing.

Yadav also highlighted the state’s plans to establish a 100-acre Deep-Tech Research Park. He said concrete steps had been taken towards developing the facility, with the Science and Technology Department working to promote research and innovation.