LPU athletes drive India’s Asian Games gold haul

New Delhi Athletes from Lovely Professional University (LPU) played a major role in India’s successful campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, contributing significantly to the country’s gold-medal tally. LPU athletes accounted for four of India’s 21 gold medals, or about 19 per cent of the total, while several others won silver and bronze medals. LPU had sent 58 Indian athletes and students to the continental event across 15 sports. Their performances included gold-medal-winning efforts in shooting, with Kamaljeet, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi among the university’s successful athletes. The performances added to LPU’s growing presence in India’s international sporting programme. Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Jadhav and Taniparthi were part of India’s gold-winning archery performances. LPU’s athletes also made an impact in other disciplines. Himanshu Dhillon won two silver medals in shooting, while Elavenil Valarivan secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event and as part of the team. Rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan added a bronze medal in the men’s double sculls. Their result was notable as India secured its first Asian Games medal in the event. Overall, LPU student-athletes produced medal-winning performances across shooting, archery and rowing during the Games. India concluded the Asian Games campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, finishing fourth in the overall standings. The country’s gold medals came from several sports, including cricket, hockey, kabaddi, shooting, archery, athletics, boxing, wrestling and golf. LPU’s contribution reflected the growing role of university-based sporting programmes in supporting India’s elite athletes.