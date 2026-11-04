Kumaraswamy must cooperate with sting probe: Balakrishna

CH NEWS, Ramanagara Housing Minister H.C. Balakrishna has urged Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to cooperate with the investigation into the alleged sting operation and clear his name by helping establish the truth. Speaking to reporters in Bidadi on Wednesday, Balakrishna said that Kumaraswamy, who has served twice as Karnataka Chief Minister and is currently a Union Minister, should cooperate with the investigation rather than make statements against police officials. Reacting to Kumaraswamy's name being mentioned in connection with the sting operation, Balakrishna remarked that such an incident was unlikely to have been carried out by a prominent political leader. He said a proper investigation was necessary to identify those responsible. Balakrishna sarcastically remarked that Kumaraswamy might not even be aware of the incident, although it had reportedly taken place at his residence. He suggested that someone within the household might have been involved and said the investigation should establish the facts. He also criticised Kumaraswamy for allegedly threatening police officers over their statements concerning the case. Referring to the Police Commissioner's remarks, Balakrishna said that if Kumaraswamy believed the officer's statement was incorrect, he should challenge it through legal channels instead of issuing threats. He also recalled an earlier incident involving the Hassan Deputy Commissioner, who had responded to Kumaraswamy's alleged threats. Balakrishna questioned the purpose of intimidating government officials and said they should be allowed to discharge their responsibilities. He further asked whether the Police Commissioner should face consequences merely for expressing his position on the matter. Balakrishna maintained that cooperation with the investigation was the appropriate way for Kumaraswamy to establish his position and remove doubts surrounding the controversy. He stressed that the truth should emerge through a fair and impartial investigation.