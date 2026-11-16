BENGALURU: Federal investigators have officially stepped up action in a massive public job cheating scandal. The Enforcement Directorate has filed a formal complaint at a special court in Bengaluru targeting four key figures. This group includes a former chairman of the public service board alongside other high-ranking administrators.

Authorities pointed out that the accused individuals allegedly leaked exam question papers, handed out answer sheets ahead of tests, and grabbed massive cash bribes from hopeful applicants. Investigators tracking the illicit financial paper trail uncovered a staggering money flow worth about ₹8.69 crore tied directly to the cheating network.

The main targets named in the latest court filings include former chief Shivashankarappa Sahukar, former committee member B.V. Geetha Shivamurthy, top testing controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, and an associate named Basavaraj Kannale. Federal anti-money laundering laws form the core of the ongoing legal case against them.

Official documents revealed that illegal earnings were split unevenly among the main suspects. Investigators tracked portions of the corrupted funds flowing through different cooperative accounts and shell enterprises. Officials noted that some of the illicit cash was quickly converted into luxury items, including expensive gold jewelry purchased for a family member, while other large sums were hidden away through complex real estate plots and fake business loans.

The entire criminal investigation kicked off following police complaints regarding tainted testing cycles meant for filling government administrative posts. Officials found that test papers filled with correct marks had been copied onto digital storage devices before being handed to middlemen. These papers were then printed and passed to select candidates staying at private villas just outside the city limits shortly before exam day.

Raids spanned dozens of sites, leading to multiple arrests over recent weeks. Several primary suspects remain locked up behind bars under judicial custody while asset seizures continue. Investigators are still digging deeper to uncover additional corrupt insiders and secret middlemen involved in selling state employment positions.