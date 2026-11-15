Karnataka plans ban on private tuition for Classes 1–9

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is considering a proposal to prohibit private tuition centres from coaching students in Classes 1 to 9, in a move aimed at curbing unregulated educational activities across the state.

The Department of School Education has proposed the restriction to prevent private tuition centres from functioning like unauthorised schools. The proposal seeks to regulate coaching institutions operating without proper government approval.

The associations representing private educational institutions have welcomed the move and urged the government to take stricter action against unauthorised tuition centres.

They have called for the strict implementation of Rules 4 and 6 of the Education Act. They have also demanded that institutions providing coaching to Pre-University Course (PUC) students obtain official government permission.

The associations have further sought reforms in the tuition system for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and PUC students to ensure better regulation.

Another major demand is to include National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) preparation in the regular school and college curriculum.

The associations argued that students from economically weaker families should not be deprived of opportunities to pursue medical and engineering courses because they cannot afford expensive private coaching.

They stressed that government college students should receive equal opportunities to compete with students from financially stronger backgrounds.

The Education Department’s proposal has sparked discussion about the need to regulate private coaching while ensuring quality education for all.

If implemented, the proposed restrictions could bring significant changes to Karnataka’s private tuition sector. However, ensuring affordable coaching and equal opportunities for students will remain an important challenge for the government.