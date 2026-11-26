KARACHI: Karachi ranked second among the world’s most polluted cities after its air quality index climbed to 236 on Thursday.

The latest reading put the port city in the very unhealthy category. Air quality index readings from 201 to 300 fall in that range. Karachi’s reading was 35 points above the lower end of the range. The ranking reflects air quality at the time of the reading.

The high reading in Karachi has added to concerns about worsening air quality in Pakistan’s cities, where local weather can make it harder for pollution to clear quickly.

Cooler weather and weaker winds made the pollution worse. With less wind to carry pollutants away, harmful particles can stay in the air for longer. The conditions have raised concern about the health effects of prolonged exposure in the city.

Doctors said breathing polluted air for long periods can cause breathing difficulties, throat discomfort, eye irritation and allergic reactions. People with asthma and other breathing disorders face greater risks. At very unhealthy levels, polluted air can also affect people with no existing health problems.

Health experts advised children, older people and those with breathing disorders to avoid unnecessary time outdoors. They also advised residents to wear protective masks when going outside to reduce exposure to harmful particles.

Pakistan’s annual pollution level

Pakistan’s average PM2.5 level, a measure of fine particles in the air, was 67.3 micrograms per cubic metre in 2025.