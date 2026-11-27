KARACHI: Rescue workers recovered three more bodies from the rubble on Friday, officials said. The building collapsed on Wednesday in Karachi’s Administration Housing Society, near Baloch Colony.

Rescue 1122 teams continued searching for people who may still be trapped. A spokesperson said two teams remained at the site. Officials said the number of people inside when the building collapsed was not yet known.

Police registered a first information report against the owners, alleging that poor-quality materials were used and construction exceeded the approved building plan. The owners and builder were reported to have remained absconding since the incident.

The Sindh government removed the head of the Sindh Building Control Authority over alleged negligence. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered action against officials suspected of allowing unauthorised construction.

Authorities also sealed 14 other under-construction buildings in the housing society, saying they were illegal and would be demolished. The incident has renewed concerns about building safety and enforcement of construction rules in Karachi.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation data shows that more than 45 collapses involving illegal or severely damaged buildings have occurred in the city over two decades. At least 160 people have died in these incidents.