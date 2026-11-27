VIJAYAPURA: The ideals of saint-poet Kanakadasa, who spread the values of devotion, humanity and equality through his life and literary works, should guide everyone in their daily lives, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ozarama.

He was speaking at the Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations organised on Friday at Sri Hanumantaraya Rangamandira in Kandagul. He said Kanakadasa held a distinguished position in the Bhakti tradition and demonstrated how devotion and human values could be brought together for the welfare of society.

Lecturer Dalavayi, who spoke on the occasion, described Kanakadasa as a great social reformer who questioned caste discrimination and social inequalities through his literature and devotional compositions. His keertanas, ugabhogas and other literary works encouraged rational thinking and promoted equality and humanity.

He pointed out that Kanakadasa’s devotional songs were not merely expressions of religious faith but also powerful critiques of social discrimination. Through compositions such as ‘Do Not Fight Over Caste’, he emphasised that a person’s worth should be determined by character and conduct rather than birth.

Highlighting his literary achievements, Dalavayi referred to major works such as Mohana Tarangini, Nala Charitre, Ramadhanya Charitre and Haribhaktisara. These works reflect different aspects of human life, social conditions, cultural traditions and spiritual philosophy, making valuable contributions to Kannada literature.

He added that Kanakadasa combined spiritual knowledge with practical experiences of life and used literature as a medium for social transformation. His writings continue to offer guidance to contemporary society.

Mayor Madivalappa Karadi, District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee chairman Vasantha Honamode, Corporation members Premananda Biradara and Rahul Jadhav, and several district-level officials and representatives of various organisations attended the programme.

The speakers urged people across communities to respect great personalities and follow their ideals in everyday life, describing this as the true tribute to Kanakadasa.