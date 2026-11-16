HUNSUR: The Hunsur Taluk Journalists’ Association will organise a special workshop on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 am at the auditorium in Nagarahole Sanctuary.

The workshop will focus on the topic, “Social Media and the Social Commitment of Young and Independent Journalists.”

Shivananda Tagaduru, State President of the Karnataka Working Journalists’ Association, will inaugurate the programme. Prof. Tejaswi Naviluru from the Department of Journalism, University of Mysore, will participate as a resource person and deliver a lecture.

H.R. Krishnakumar, president of the Hunsur Taluk Journalists’ Association, will preside over the programme. Deepak, president of the Mysore District Journalists’ Association, will deliver the introductory address.

Dharmapura Narayan, General Secretary of the District Journalists’ Association, H.S. Venkatappa, Vice-President, and District Secretary Da. Ra. will also participate.

Other guests include Mahesh, Executive Committee member Hanagodu Nataraj, State Executive Committee member Raghavendra, Nagarahole ACF Lakshmikanth and Range Forest Officers Dilip Kumar, Subrahmanya, Vinod Gowda and Manju. Chaluvaraj, Vice-President of the Taluk Journalists’ Association, will also attend.

Neralakuppe Mahadev, General Secretary of the Hunsur Taluk Journalists’ Association, will deliver the welcome address.

The association has invited journalists and interested participants to attend the workshop and benefit from the discussions.