NARGUND: The second phase of the Form-6 campaign under the Viksit Bharat–G RAM G (VB-G RAM G) scheme has been launched across 13 Gram Panchayats in Nargund taluk to provide employment opportunities to rural families within their villages.

Sridhar Chinagundi, Executive Officer of the Taluk Panchayat, said work demand applications were being collected from labourers through the campaign. He stated that eligible applicants would be provided employment within 15 days of submitting their applications.

In a press release, Chinagundi said the government had instructed officials to increase employment opportunities for rural workers at the Gram Panchayat level. Accordingly, Gram Panchayat officials and VB-G RAM G staff had been directed to collect applications through Form-6 and make necessary arrangements to provide work.

He instructed officials to verify job card details, issue new cards to eligible families, renew existing cards and complete e-KYC formalities. They must also collect work demand applications and provide acknowledgement receipts to every applicant as per the rules.

Officials have also been directed to conduct door-to-door visits across all 13 Gram Panchayats to create awareness about the scheme and encourage labourers to submit applications.

Gram Sabha meetings and awareness programmes must be organised regularly. Posters and banners should also be displayed to publicise the scheme and reach more rural families.

Chinagundi urged officials to ensure effective implementation of the campaign and help eligible families access employment opportunities.