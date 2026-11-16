Jay Shah secures second consecutive term as ICC chairman

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has reappointed Jay Shah as its chairman for a second consecutive term. The decision was taken unopposed during Board meetings in Bali, following a proposal from ICC directors. The move reflects confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity as international cricket enters an important phase. The reappointment was announced on Monday.

Cricket is preparing to return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028. The ICC is focusing on global expansion, fan engagement and commercial development. Its priorities include growing women’s cricket, creating opportunities for Associate Members and protecting the game’s integrity.

Shah said, “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me.” He described the chairmanship as a privilege and responsibility, pledging to work with member nations to advance cricket worldwide. He said the Los Angeles Olympics offered an opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire future players and fans. He added that the ICC must build a sustainable future for fans, athletes, commercial partners and other stakeholders.

England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson congratulated Shah, stressing the need to strengthen the international calendar and protect bilateral cricket. ICC Independent Director Ros Rivaz highlighted women’s cricket. Deputy Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani pointed to the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Africa as an opportunity to grow the game. New Zealand Cricket director Roger Twose and Associate Member chair Gurumurthy Palani also backed Shah, calling for wider access to competition and stronger development pathways.