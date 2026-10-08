Jason Rowles becomes SA20 auction's costliest player

Johannesburg Teenager Jason Rowles emerged as the most expensive player at the SA20 Season 5 auction, with Joburg Super Kings (JSK) securing the highly rated South African prospect for $174,248. The 18-year-old became the centre of an intense bidding battle between JSK and MI Cape Town before the Super Kings won the race. Rowles, a St David’s Marist Inanda matriculant and Rain Schools SA20 graduate, was the standout purchase of the auction. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis also returned to Joburg Super Kings after being bought for $162,286. The 42-year-old attracted interest from MI Cape Town but will continue his association with JSK at the Wanderers. West Indies T20 great Kieron Pollard joined du Plessis at JSK after being acquired for $90,162. Pollard brings extensive T20 experience, power-hitting ability and championship-winning pedigree to the franchise. MI Cape Town strengthened its squad with South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, bought for $156,274, while West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer was signed for $90,162. Pretoria Capitals secured former Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen for $30,053. South Africa Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma will also join the Capitals for his third SA20 stint. Three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape completed their 19-player squad with South African left-arm seamer Nandre Burger and England all-rounder Craig Overton. MI Cape Town also brought back New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and signed 21-year-old Oliver Whitehead. JSK added USA-based batter Andries Gous and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, further highlighting the league’s international reach. SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith said Rowles’ record bidding battle demonstrated the league’s commitment to developing young South African talent. SA20 Season 5 will begin on January 17, 2027, with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape hosting Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.