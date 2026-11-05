Jarkiholi announces Rs 3,600 sugarcane price

CH NEWS, Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has announced that sugar factories in Belagavi district have agreed to pay Rs 3,600 per tonne of sugarcane, excluding harvesting and transportation charges. However, farmer leader Chunappa Pujari has called for a 'Jail Bharo' agitation on Thursday, opposing the settlement and demanding better prices for growers. Following discussions with sugar factory owners and various farmers' organisations on Wednesday night, Jarkiholi appealed to farmers to accept the announced price and allow factories to begin crushing operations immediately. Prohibitory orders are in force in Belagavi on Thursday in view of the proposed agitation. The minister said factory owners had earlier agreed to pay Rs 3,500 per tonne, but the government had persuaded them to increase the rate to Rs 3,600. He said the amount would be paid in a single instalment, apart from harvesting and transportation costs. Farmers would effectively receive Rs 300 more than last year. Farmers from Kittur, Bailhongal and Khanapur have accepted the announced rate and expressed willingness to begin harvesting. However, another faction led by farmer leader Ravi Patil rejected the announcement, arguing that the same offer had been discussed for nearly a month without any meaningful improvement. Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Shinde explained that under the proposed profit-sharing arrangement, 75 per cent of additional earnings would go to farmers and 25 per cent to factories if sugar prices reached Rs 50 per unit. Of the projected additional profit of Rs 250, farmers would receive Rs 190 and factories Rs 60. Farmer leader Raghavendra Naik said his group had accepted the Rs 3,600 rate and wanted factories to begin operations immediately as sugarcane crops were drying up due to inadequate rainfall. However, he said the struggle for an additional Rs 1,000 incentive and an increase in the minimum support price would continue. Meanwhile, Chunappa Pujari's faction remained firm on its agitation, demanding better returns for sugarcane growers.