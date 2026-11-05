Hasanamba Temple generates ₹13 crore in 7 days

CH NEWS, Hassan The annual darshan festival of Goddess Hasanamba in Hassan has witnessed a massive turnout, with more than 1.6 million devotees visiting the temple in just seven days. The festival has generated revenue exceeding ₹13 crore so far, Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latha Kumari said on Thursday. The Deputy Commissioner said the district administration and temple management were taking several measures to manage the increasing crowds and ensure smooth darshan for devotees. The time allocated for religious rituals, including the naivedya offering, was being reduced to facilitate quicker movement of devotees. Meanwhile, an incident involving a group of Congress workers from Ramanagara and Kanakapura has triggered discussion after they reportedly argued with Revenue Department staff over special access to the temple. According to reports, five to six people arrived at the temple from the Pravasi Mandira guest house in a vehicle designated for protocol visitors. Village Accountant Manu accompanied them up to the main entrance but informed them that, as per the Additional Deputy Commissioner's instructions, staff could not escort them inside. The visitors reportedly objected to the restriction and later complained to Deputy Commissioner Latha Kumari against Manu and another official, Suprith. The Deputy Commissioner initially reprimanded the staff and asked them to treat visitors courteously. She also apologised to the complainants over the incident. The episode has drawn attention to the challenges of managing VIP access amid the heavy rush of ordinary devotees. Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to visitors to cooperate with the arrangements and follow queue regulations to ensure a smooth darshan experience.