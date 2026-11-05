Chitradurga plans grand Onake Obavva Jayanti celebrations

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Preparations are underway for the grand celebration of Onake Obavva Jayanti on Nov 11, with cultural programmes, a procession and costume competitions for schoolchildren. Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. K.J. Kantaraj has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the event. He issued the instructions while chairing a preparatory meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office. The celebration is being organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Kannada and Culture and City Municipal Council. Describing Onake Obavva as a symbol of pride for Chitradurga district, Dr. Kantaraj said the celebrations should be organised on a grand scale. The main programme will be held at 10.30 am on Nov 11 at the renovated T.R. Subba Rao Rangamandira. Invitation cards should be printed according to protocol, and all elected representatives, including the district in-charge minister, should be invited. He directed officials to arrange lectures highlighting Obavva's heroic contribution. Schoolchildren will be encouraged to attend dressed as Onake Obavva. First, second and third prizes will be awarded to children with the best costumes, while all participants will receive certificates. Dr. Naveen Maskal was suggested as a resource person for the lecture. The Chalavadi Mahasabha will organise tributes at Obavva's memorial near the historic fort, followed by a procession carrying her portrait and featuring cultural troupes arranged by the Department of Kannada and Culture. The municipal council has been asked to clean and decorate her statue at Onake Obavva Circle. Community leaders also proposed honouring her descendants during the programme. The Chalavadi Mahasabha will arrange refreshments and mobilise participants. Dr. Kantaraj said the celebration would be conducted on a simple scale if the Hiriyur by-election notification is issued and the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.