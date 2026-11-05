Illegal sand mining flourishes across Mundargi Taluk

CH NEWS, Malingaraya Pujar Illegal sand mining is reportedly continuing unchecked along the Tungabhadra and Malaprabha rivers in Gadag district, particularly in Mundargi taluk, raising serious concerns among residents and environmental activists over the destruction of river ecosystems. The riverbanks have become hotspots for unauthorised sand extraction, with sand allegedly being transported in tractors and tipper trucks in broad daylight. JCB machines are reportedly being used to excavate riverbeds, damaging the natural structure of riverbanks and disturbing the flow of water. Several streams and ponds across the district are also facing threats from illegal mining. There are allegations that influential individuals and certain people operating under the guise of social workers are involved in the illegal trade. Questions have also been raised over the alleged involvement or negligence of officials responsible for preventing unauthorised sand extraction. However, these allegations require investigation by the concerned authorities. Environmentalists warn that uncontrolled sand mining could lower groundwater levels, damage river ecosystems and create serious water shortages in the coming years. The Tungabhadra and Malaprabha rivers play an important role in maintaining the region's water resources, making their protection essential. Residents and environmental activists have urged the Gadag district administration and the Department of Mines and Geology to take immediate action. They have demanded the formation of special vigilance teams, regular inspections and strict enforcement measures across Mundargi and Ron taluks. They have also called for special checkposts to prevent illegal transportation of sand. People have stressed that occasional raids will not be sufficient and that sustained action is necessary to dismantle the alleged illegal network and protect the district's natural resources.